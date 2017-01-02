Brock Osweiler reportedly likely to start Texans’ playoff opener

After all the controversy and back-and-forth, it sounds like Brock Osweiler will wind up back under center in the Houston Texans’ playoff opener.

Tom Savage’s concussion will likely make it impossible for him to get back to the practice field in time to be ready for Saturday’s game against Oakland, meaning Osweiler will likely be the default choice.

Cause of Tom Savage's concussion, I'm expecting Osweiler to start. Whoever practices starts against Raiders. OBrien said he'd let us no Tues — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 2, 2017

Based on the rules of the protocol and practice schedule, virtually impossible for Savage to start. https://t.co/aND0jTtMwb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk also outlined how coach Bill O’Brien gave several hints that indicate that Osweiler will be the choice. O’Brien plans to announce a starter on Tuesday and wants his quarterback to have practiced with his starters all week. It will be nearly impossible for Savage to be cleared from the concussion protocol by Tuesday, and he likely won’t have much time with the starters.

Last we heard, the situation was still in doubt, but time is working against Savage. They’ll likely have to find a way to make do with Osweiler.