Brock Osweiler took subtle shot at Bill O’Brien, Texans?

Brock Osweiler has openly admitted that his mechanics were poor during his abysmal 2016 season, but does he place as much blame for that on the Houston Texans as he does himself?

On Wednesday, Osweiler told reporters that he is already enjoying his time with the Cleveland Browns because he is being coached more efficiently on his fundamentals.

“The best part is I’m getting coached hard on my fundamentals,” Osweiler said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “And I believe firmly that when your fundamentals and your feet are right as a quarterback, you’re going to make great decisions and you’re going to throw accurate footballs.”

It’s kind of Osweiler to compliment Hue Jackson and the Browns coaching staff, but what he said next seemed like more of a shot at Bill O’Brien and the Texans.

“I think that’s something that slid last season. I’m not going to go into great detail on that, but they did. My fundamentals slid, and because of that, you saw some poor decisions and some poor throws,” Osweiler added. “If you go back to 2015, I feel like my fundamentals were pretty tight.”

To summarize, Osweiler felt like his fundamentals were good with the Denver Broncos. He feels like they’re where they need to be again in Cleveland. You do the math.

Before he became the head coach at Penn State in 2012, O’Brien was a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots. You’d think he would be a great coach to grow under, but Osweiler apparently feels he didn’t get the coaching he needed. Though, Osweiler did contradict himself recently when he made a remark about why he should be Cleveland’s starter.