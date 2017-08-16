Ad Unit
Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Brock Osweiler to start Browns’ second preseason game

August 16, 2017
by Larry Brown

Brock Osweiler

Hue Jackson has made it official: Brock Osweiler will start the Cleveland Browns’ second preseason game. Another interesting note is that DeShone Kizer may be moving up the depth chart too.

According to Jackson, Osweiler will be followed by Kizer and then Cody Kessler when the Browns face the Giants on Monday night.

Jackson specifically says that Osweiler “deserves” to get the start on Monday.

Though this is a good sign for Osweiler entering the season, the real test will be what happens in the third preseason game. Jackson says that will be the best sign of who will start the regular season at QB for Cleveland.

Although initially on the roster bubble and viewed as a player who could end up being cut, Osweiler apparently is making some strides. Even lineman Joe Thomas heavily backed Brock as the team’s starter. But if Kizer looks good two more weeks in a row, things could change.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus