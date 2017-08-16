Brock Osweiler to start Browns’ second preseason game

Hue Jackson has made it official: Brock Osweiler will start the Cleveland Browns’ second preseason game. Another interesting note is that DeShone Kizer may be moving up the depth chart too.

According to Jackson, Osweiler will be followed by Kizer and then Cody Kessler when the Browns face the Giants on Monday night.

Hue Jackson announces Brock Osweiler as starter for #NYGvsCLE followed by DeShone Kizer then Cody Kessler. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 16, 2017

Jackson specifically says that Osweiler “deserves” to get the start on Monday.

Hue says Osweiler "had done a good job of mananging our offense, getting guys in the right place. He deserves to go out there first" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) August 16, 2017

Though this is a good sign for Osweiler entering the season, the real test will be what happens in the third preseason game. Jackson says that will be the best sign of who will start the regular season at QB for Cleveland.

Hue Jackson on QB for opener: "The major game for the preseason is the third. Whoever trots out there for the 3rd has good chance starting" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) August 16, 2017

Although initially on the roster bubble and viewed as a player who could end up being cut, Osweiler apparently is making some strides. Even lineman Joe Thomas heavily backed Brock as the team’s starter. But if Kizer looks good two more weeks in a row, things could change.