Report: Brock Osweiler will not play in third preseason game

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that DeShone Kizer will start in the team’s third preseason game on Saturday, and all signs point toward the rookie doing the same in Week 1.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Osweiler is not expected to play at all on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The third game of the preseason is typically viewed as the most important, with first-string players getting significant playing time in their final preparation for the regular season. Most starters don’t play at all in the fourth game.

Unless Osweiler is dealing with some sort of injury, it would appear the starting quarterback job is Kizer’s to lose. Kizer has outplayed Osweiler in the first two games, with the latter showing he is still incapable of making accurate throws down the field. Based on Hue Jackson’s latest remarks about Kizer, it sounds like the rookie is going to be thrown into the fold immediately to begin his NFL career.