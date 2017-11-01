Brock Osweiler will reportedly start for Broncos against Eagles

The Denver Broncos have decided to make a change at quarterback ahead of Week 9, but you may be surprised to hear that Paxton Lynch is not the one getting the nod.

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that Broncos head coach Vance Joseph has informed the team that Brock Osweiler will start on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Joseph had both Trevor Siemian and Osweiler come into the team’s facility on Tuesday to let them know he is making a switch.

Osweiler made a name for himself by going 5-2 with the Broncos back in 2015 after Peyton Manning went down with an injury. He helped keep the team in playoff contention, and Manning eventually returned to lead Denver to a win in Super Bowl 50. Osweiler ended up signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Texans that offseason, but he was traded to the Browns after one season in Houston. He signed with the Broncos again in September after Cleveland released him.

Lynch, whom the Broncos drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, has been dealing with a shoulder injury. He returned to practice last week, but it’s possible he is not yet ready to return to game action.

In Monday’s loss to the Chiefs, Siemian completed 19-of-36 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Denver’s offense has been completely stagnant in recent weeks, and a change was necessary.