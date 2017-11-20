Broncos deny report that they are looking to move on from Demaryius Thomas

A report that the Denver Broncos are looking to part ways with wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is apparently news to them.

Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reported on Monday that the Broncos shopped the five-time Pro Bowler at this year’s trade deadline and could be looking to move on from him after the season.

Source: #Broncos quietly shopped Demaryius Thomas at trade deadline, and are potentially looking to move on from him this off season. Team feels he lost strength when he switched to vegan diet, hasn't been same player. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 20, 2017

Shortly afterwards, Broncos executive vice president of public and community relations Patrick Smyth flat-out denied the report with a tweet of his own.

The 29-year-old Thomas, who has been with the Broncos for his entire career, has had a bit of a down year in 2017 thanks to the team’s chaotic quarterback situation but has still managed 48 catches for 569 yards and two touchdowns.

Rumors that Denver has grown frustrated with Thomas date back to last year, but it doesn’t sound like they are willing to take any drastic measures just yet.