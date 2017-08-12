Broncos’ Derek Wolfe carted off practice field with injury

Action in Denver Broncos camp on Saturday did not start off well.

Sixth-year defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was carted off the field Saturday after apparently injuring his right leg on a running play at practice:

Wolfe did not put weight on his right leg after going down.

Wolfe has been with the Broncos since being drafted by the team in the second round out of Cincinnati in 2012. He has 22.5 sacks during his career.

Wolfe missed four games in 2015 due to a PED violation, and had a neck injury last year that cost him two games. The Broncos are already without Billy Winn on the defensive line after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL.