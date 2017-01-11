Report: Broncos expected to offer Vance Joseph head coaching job

The Denver Broncos have seemingly narrowed their coaching search down to an offensive-minded coach and a defensive-minded coach, and one report claims defense has won out.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph interviewed with the Broncos on Tuesday, and Mike Klis of 9 News expects the team to offer Joseph the position.

I am expecting John Elway to make Vance Joseph an offer this morning. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 11, 2017

At least one other report has claimed Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is the favorite to land the Broncos job.

Said Kyle Shanahan was the front-runner for #Broncos on Monday, still believe that's the case. He has choices and team still in playoffs — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) January 11, 2017

Joseph has supposedly been a favorite of John Elway all along, which is somewhat of a surprise. The Broncos already have a championship-caliber defense, so many believe they would be better suited hiring a noted quarterback guru like Shanahan to help develop Trevor Siemian and/or Paxton Lynch and get Denver’s offense on the right track.

Of course, Shanahan’s father Mike won two Super Bowls as the head coach of the Broncos, and Elway was his quarterback. That could be the driving force behind the speculation that Shanahan is the man for the job, though it seems like the 37-year-old is hoping that is the case. If the information Klis received is accurate, Joseph is the guy.