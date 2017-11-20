Broncos reportedly fire offensive coordinator Mike McCoy

The Denver Broncos are out of the playoff hunt after losing six games in a row, and they appear to have found their scapegoat.

Accoridng to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Broncos decided to fire offensive coordinator Mike McCoy following Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Source: The #Broncos have fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2017

McCoy was in his second stint as OC of the Broncos. He worked as an offensive coach for the team from 2009-2012 before becoming the head coach of the then-San Diego Chargers, where he spent four seasons. Vance Joseph then brought McCoy back to Denver this year.

The Broncos have much bigger problems beyond their scheme and offensive play-calling, but a report over the weekend made it clear that McCoy was about to take the fall for the team’s recent struggles. In reality, he was put in a position to fail with quarterbacks like Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and an unproven Paxton Lynch.

John Elway recently called out the Broncos for their lack of effort coming out of the bye, and the truth is their 3-7 record is a reflection of numerous problems. Firing McCoy is unlikely to solve anything over the final six games.