Broncos reportedly experiencing ‘growing frustration’ with offensive scheme

The Denver Broncos have had one of the worst offenses in the NFL for the better part of two years, and mediocre quarterback play is almost always cited as the reason. But within the organization, the concerns apparently go well beyond that.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that there is “growing frustration” with the Broncos’ offensive scheme among players and others with the organization. The frustration reportedly stems from a belief that the offensive playbook is too complicated and features more plays than it did when Peyton Manning — a future Hall of Famer — was Denver’s quarterback. Here’s more:

Mostly, the dissatisfaction comes from the offensive playbook being unwieldy. Elway has always believed in execution over everything — simple and fast — rather than focusing on trying to out-scheme the opponent. The belief is the offense has contained too much this year. At times, the playbook has featured more plays than even when Peyton Manning was under center in Denver, except this version of the Broncos has inexperienced QBs. Fewer plays could equal better performance.

Rapoport noted that the offensive playbook is expected to be simplified for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Broncos can’t get things figured out down the stretch, there’s a good chance there will be coaching staff changes this offseason.

The Broncos have scored just 18.4 points per game this season, which ranks 24th in the NFL. To make matters worse, their defense hasn’t been quite as dominant as it was in years past. Some recent comments John Elway made indicated he believes the team has more of a character issue than a scheme issue, but something has to be done about the quarterback position. Brock Osweiler and Trevor Siemian are not the answer, and Paxton Lynch has yet to prove anything at the NFL level.