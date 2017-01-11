Broncos hire Vance Joseph as head coach

The Denver Broncos have officially hired a new head coach.

Executive vice president of football operations John Elway announced on Wednesday that the team has reached an agreement with former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

It's official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos! pic.twitter.com/m87uUn9KXs — John Elway (@johnelway) January 11, 2017

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the deal is for four years.

Joseph was believed to be the front-runner for the job all along, though another candidate with close family ties to the Broncos was also said to be in the mix. Many believed Elway would look to hire an offensive-minded coach with Denver already having a championship-caliber defense and looking to develop a quarterback, but that is where coordinators come in.

Joseph was a defensive backs coach with several different teams from 2006-2015 before joining the Dolphins’ staff.