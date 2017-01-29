Broncos reportedly interested in Tony Romo if he becomes free agent

The Denver Broncos are said to have little interest in Tony Romo, but that could have more to do with the price tag than anything.

Romo currently has an average annual salary of $18 million with the Dallas Cowboys and is scheduled to carry a cap hit of roughly $25 million over the next three seasons. The reasons why the Cowboys would prefer to trade Romo are obvious. Those same reasons could be deterring teams like the Broncos from pursuing Romo. According to Mike Klis of 9 News, that is exactly what is going on.

A source in the Broncos football department told Klis that the Broncos would not rule out trying to sign Romo if the veteran quarterback became a free agent. Denver already has two young quarterbacks on its roster, and paying huge money for Romo would not make much sense. If Romo was willing to take a significant pay cut to join the Broncos, things could change in a hurry.

As Klis notes, John Elway explored the possibility of trading for Colin Kaepernick last offseason but ultimately did not pull the trigger because Kaepernick would not accept a significantly reduced salary.

Elway has said the Broncos are confident in developing Trevor Siemian and first-round pick Paxton Lynch. Denver still has an elite defense, so using up a significant portion of the salary cap on a 36-year-old starting quarterback might not be a wise move for the franchise.

Despite what Jerry Jones said last month, Romo’s days in Dallas are numbered. He’s more likely to retire than he is to accept a full-time backup role.