Report: Broncos interested in Victor Cruz

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz reportedly has at least one potential suitor.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, the Denver Broncos are interested in Cruz, and are working to set up a meeting with the player.

Legwold notes that the Broncos’ interest largely depends on his physical health, as Cruz has struggled to return to the form he once showed following a torn patellar tendon in 2014. He had just 39 receptions for 586 yards and one touchdown in 2016.

Denver is seeking a third wide receiver option behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, and the team has cap space to burn. At 30, Cruz is probably a bit older than they’d like.

One scout apparently believes Cruz won’t find another job. It’s promising that he’s receiving interest, but it sounds like he still has a number of hurdles to clear.