Friday, January 13, 2017

Report: Broncos adding Mike McCoy, Bill Musgrave to offensive staff

January 13, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Denver Broncos are ensuring that their offense, particularly their young quarterbacks, will have no shortage of experienced, talented minds guiding them forward.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos are close to adding former Chargers coach Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator and former Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave as quarterbacks coach.

McCoy and Musgrave both could have been offensive coordinators anywhere else. It’s a safe bet that Musgrave will have more power than your traditional quarterbacks coach as well. For Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian, these are two enormous hires that should help their development as they engage in a camp battle come July.


