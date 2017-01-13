Report: Broncos adding Mike McCoy, Bill Musgrave to offensive staff

The Denver Broncos are ensuring that their offense, particularly their young quarterbacks, will have no shortage of experienced, talented minds guiding them forward.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos are close to adding former Chargers coach Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator and former Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave as quarterbacks coach.

Broncos finalizing offensive blockbuster: McCoy as OC; Bill Musgrave as QB coach. Big for Joseph/Elway to get that kind of talent. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 13, 2017

Vance Joseph has vision of what he wants offensive staff to look like. That includes much more creativity and energy. #28pointVance #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 13, 2017

McCoy and Musgrave both could have been offensive coordinators anywhere else. It’s a safe bet that Musgrave will have more power than your traditional quarterbacks coach as well. For Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian, these are two enormous hires that should help their development as they engage in a camp battle come July.