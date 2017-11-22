Broncos officially name Paxton Lynch starting QB for Week 12

The Denver Broncos have officially announced that they will go with their third starting quarterback of the season when they take on the Oakland Raiders this weekend.

According to the Broncos’ website, head coach Vance Joseph has decided to give Paxton Lynch a shot. The former first-round pick injured his shoulder in the preseason and has worked his way back, and Brock Osweiler has not played well in the three games he has started for Denver.

Osweiler has thrown three touchdowns compared to four interceptions and looked just as lost as he did with the Houston Texans last year. The Broncos are making several changes amid their six-game losing streak, as they also fired former offensive coordinator Mike McCoy earlier in the week.

Broncos vice president of football operations John Elway has publicly called the team out in recent weeks, but that has not led to better results on the field. If Lynch doesn’t show he is capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL over the final six games of the season, the Broncos will be in the market for a QB this winter.