Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Broncos not interested in Eric Decker reunion

June 13, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Eric Decker

Your Eric Decker Broncos jersey can probably stay stashed away in the attic.

On Tuesday, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph shot down rumors of the team having interest in Decker and said that they are happy with their current group of wide receivers, per Lindsay Jones of USA TODAY Sports.

Decker, 30, played the first four seasons of his career in Denver, logging a total of 222 receptions for 5,253 yards and 52 touchdowns. He was released by the New York Jets earlier this week.

Though the Broncos aren’t interested in a reunion, the former third-round pick appears to be attracting suitors elsewhere in the AFC, so he probably shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a new home.


