Broncos not interested in Eric Decker reunion

Your Eric Decker Broncos jersey can probably stay stashed away in the attic.

On Tuesday, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph shot down rumors of the team having interest in Decker and said that they are happy with their current group of wide receivers, per Lindsay Jones of USA TODAY Sports.

Vance Joseph shot down any interest in FA receiver Eric Decker. Said Broncos are happy with WR group they have now. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) June 13, 2017

Decker, 30, played the first four seasons of his career in Denver, logging a total of 222 receptions for 5,253 yards and 52 touchdowns. He was released by the New York Jets earlier this week.

Though the Broncos aren’t interested in a reunion, the former third-round pick appears to be attracting suitors elsewhere in the AFC, so he probably shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a new home.