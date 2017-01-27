Report: Broncos ‘not all that interested’ in acquiring Tony Romo

Tony Romo may have to find a new preferred destination if reports coming out of Denver are true.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos are not terribly interested in acquiring the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

“The #Broncos, as I understand it, are not all that interested in Tony Romo.” – @MikeKlis to The Drive — 104.3 The FAN (@1043TheFan) January 26, 2017

This is roughly what we’ve heard before, though it may well come as a disappointment to Romo, who reportedly wants to go to Denver. Unfortunately for him, John Elway seems content to let young quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch battle it out, which will mean more money to spend to improve other areas of the team instead of sinking a significant salary into Romo.