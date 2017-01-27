Ad Unit
Report: Broncos ‘not all that interested’ in acquiring Tony Romo

January 27, 2017
by Grey Papke

Tony Romo

Tony Romo may have to find a new preferred destination if reports coming out of Denver are true.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos are not terribly interested in acquiring the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

This is roughly what we’ve heard before, though it may well come as a disappointment to Romo, who reportedly wants to go to Denver. Unfortunately for him, John Elway seems content to let young quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch battle it out, which will mean more money to spend to improve other areas of the team instead of sinking a significant salary into Romo.


