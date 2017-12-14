Broncos reportedly not planning to fire Vance Joseph

The Denver Broncos are looking to finish their final three games on a high note in what has been a disastrous season, but the disappointing result thus far is not expected to cost head coach Vance Joseph his job.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that the expectation is that Joseph will be back in 2018 and no more “major changes” are expected to the team’s coaching staff. However, Rapoport notes that John Elway and the Broncos’ front office will be watching the final three weeks of the season closely to see if Joseph’s players seem motivated or have given up on him.

Rapoport reported over the weekend that Elway and the Broncos “badly” want to make things work with Joseph, who is in just his first season as Denver’s head coach. Elway, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has to know that uninspiring play from Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch is one of the main reasons his team has been a disaster in 2017. All three quarterbacks were drafted by Elway.

If Joseph does end up losing his job, that would indicate that the Broncos don’t feel he is getting through to his players. It wouldn’t make much sense to fire a coach in his first season with a horrible QB situation, and that would only make the reputation Elway is reportedly developing worse.