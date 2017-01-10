Broncos prefer Vance Joseph over Kyle Shanahan for head coaching job?

The Denver Broncos are set to interview Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday, and there is some belief that he could be offered the job before he leaves town.

Joseph has another interview lined up with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, but Adam Schefter notes that it may be canceled if the Broncos decide to make Joseph a formal offer. Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver made a similar comment.

To me its simple: If Vance Joseph leaves today without offer focus will turn to Kyle Shanahan as HC. If Joseph stays he's the guy. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 10, 2017

While it seems like the two reporters are stating the obvious, the implication is that Joseph wouldn’t bother interviewing elsewhere if Denver wants him. And it’s possible the level of interest is mutual, as a previous report claimed the Broncos job is Joseph’s to lose.

Should Joseph leave Denver without an offer, that would be an indication that Kyle Shanahan, whose father won two Super Bowls with the team, is at or near the top of the list. Based on what we heard recently, it sounds like Shanahan is hoping that is the case.