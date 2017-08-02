Ad Unit
Broncos quarterbacks reportedly unimpressive in camp battle

August 2, 2017
by Grey Papke

Paxton Lynch

The Denver Broncos’ quarterback battle is going to draw a lot of attention over the course of training camp, but so far, it’s apparently not going that great.

NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright attended Wednesday’s Broncos practice session, with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch both involved against each other. As indicated by his tweets, he did not come away impressed.

Ouch. It’s an open question as to who will win out, and the Broncos are prepared to take their time deciding. Coach Vance Joseph will probably be hoping he sees significant improvement from at least one of the two players before the regular season starts.

