Broncos quarterbacks reportedly unimpressive in camp battle

The Denver Broncos’ quarterback battle is going to draw a lot of attention over the course of training camp, but so far, it’s apparently not going that great.

NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright attended Wednesday’s Broncos practice session, with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch both involved against each other. As indicated by his tweets, he did not come away impressed.

Shades of Tebow out here as QB one hops it — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 2, 2017

Some guys are "gamers" & not great practice players (Sam Darnold, USC for instance), these QBs have been middling to bad through 6 practices — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 2, 2017

This #Broncos QB battle reminds me of Grossman/Orton on so many levels. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 2, 2017

Might've been the worst practice I've ever seen out of Siemian, and Lynch wasn't much better. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 2, 2017

Paxton "won" today. For what that's worth. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 2, 2017

Ouch. It’s an open question as to who will win out, and the Broncos are prepared to take their time deciding. Coach Vance Joseph will probably be hoping he sees significant improvement from at least one of the two players before the regular season starts.