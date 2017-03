Report: Broncos ‘ready to pursue’ Tony Romo

There has been a lot of chatter about Tony Romo potentially following the same career path as Peyton Manning when he finally parts ways with the Dallas Cowboys, and one report indicates that speculation could be closer to becoming a reality.

Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver says he was told by multiple NFL sources that the Broncos are “ready to pursue Romo” if the Cowboys decide to release the veteran quarterback.