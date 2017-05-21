Broncos reporter expects Trevor Siemian to win starting job

The Denver Broncos are holding an open competition at the quarterback position this offseason, but it sounds like Trevor Siemian is the early favorite to win the job once again.

Although the Broncos traded up in the first round last year to draft former Memphis star Paxton Lynch, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver recently told Peter King of The MMQB that he believes Siemian will beat out Lynch.

Gut feeling, Mike: Who wins the job?

Surprised if not Siemian — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 21, 2017

Ideally, you would have to think the Broncos want Lynch to seize the job at some point. They didn’t draft him in the first round for him to be a backup, though they’re also not going to rush the 23-year-old into action — no matter what one of his teammates recently said about him.

A lot can change during training camp. While Klis likely has a good idea of how things have been going to this point, it’s safe to assume Lynch could win the job if he has a strong camp.