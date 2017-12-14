Broncos reportedly will target quarterback during offseason

The Denver Broncos have completely sputtered in 2017 following a string of five consecutive winning seasons. A big reason for that has been the poor play they’ve received at quarterback, regardless of whether it came from Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, or Paxton Lynch. The team apparently understands that and will make finding a new quarterback a priority this offseason, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said before Thursday’s Broncos-Colts game that Denver will target a quarterback in the offseason, whether it’s via the draft, a trade or free agency.

From TNF pregame: The #Broncos view all options on the table for finding a QB this offseason. That means, drafting a QB high or signing a big-time FA — or both. pic.twitter.com/RULAOyeHg4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2017

This is really long overdue. It was unwise of John Elway to think Osweiler was a potential franchise quarterback when the team bid on him prior to last season. They appear to have struck out on Lynch, whom they drafted in the first round. And Siemian, who has played well at times, is not a long-term solution.

The Broncos need a quarterback who can produce and help balance the team, which has relied too heavily on its defense.