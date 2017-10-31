Could Broncos turn starting job over to Brock Osweiler?

Trevor Siemian had another poor game in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night, and Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph has not ruled out making a change at quarterback. Most have assumed that means Paxton Lynch could take over for Siemian, but let’s not forget about Brock Osweiler.

Osweiler, who signed with the Broncos back in September, could reportedly get the nod against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not trade deadline, but… #Broncos are mulling a QB change & could hand the ball to Brock Osweiler. Paxton Lynch has only practiced 3 times. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2017

Lynch has been out all season with a shoulder injury and only returned to practice last week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier on Tuesday that the Broncos would likely go to Lynch if they decide to bench Siemian, but Osweiler is also an option.

In Monday’s loss to the Chiefs, Siemian completed 19-of-36 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Denver’s offense has been completely stagnant in recent weeks, and a change seems necessary. Osweiler was able to parlay his short tenure as the Broncos’ starter into a big contract with the Houston Texans, but he has been horrendous since.

While Siemian has expressed confidence that he can fix his issues, Joseph doesn’t seem convinced.