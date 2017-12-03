pixel 1
Sunday, December 3, 2017

Broncos upset with Dolphins, Adam Gase over onside kick

December 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Denver Broncos were upset with the Miami Dolphins for attempting an onside kick up 33-9 in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Multiple Broncos players took note of the onside kick, which the Dolphins recovered. They felt it was an act of running up the score/rubbing it in.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was an assistant coach with the Broncos from 2009-2014 and has history with the franchise. Broncos CB Chris Harris thinks there is some bad blood which led Gase to seemingly try and run up the score.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph was also upset and said that he could do similar things if that’s the way Gase wanted to handle things.

Miami ultimately won the game 35-9. The Broncos have now lost eight in a row.

