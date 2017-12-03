Broncos upset with Dolphins, Adam Gase over onside kick

The Denver Broncos were upset with the Miami Dolphins for attempting an onside kick up 33-9 in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Multiple Broncos players took note of the onside kick, which the Dolphins recovered. They felt it was an act of running up the score/rubbing it in.

Shelby Harris extremely upset about onside kick from Dolphins when they were up 33-9 "100% disrespect…I'll remember that forever." #9sports — Aaron Matas (@AaronMatas) December 3, 2017

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was an assistant coach with the Broncos from 2009-2014 and has history with the franchise. Broncos CB Chris Harris thinks there is some bad blood which led Gase to seemingly try and run up the score.

Chris Harris Jr. on the decision by Adam Gase to kick the onside kick: "He's trying to embarrass us." Says there's clearly some "bad blood" still there, going up against his former team. #9Sports #WeAreBroncos — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) December 3, 2017

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph was also upset and said that he could do similar things if that’s the way Gase wanted to handle things.

"Oh you're going to on-side kick up 33-9? Well I'll call a couple of timeouts so you can sack our quarterback again."

-Vance Joseph #9Sports — Aaron Matas (@AaronMatas) December 3, 2017

Miami ultimately won the game 35-9. The Broncos have now lost eight in a row.