Report: Broncos will ‘at least discuss’ Tony Romo if he is released

The Denver Broncos have not completely shut the door on Tony Romo.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos will “at least discuss” adding Romo if and when he is released by the Dallas Cowboys. After that, money will become a factor. Denver probably won’t chase Romo if his price tag grows too high, with Klis citing the $13 million range. If, however, Romo is willing to take a discount to play for a team that could contend such as the Broncos, then it is a very real possibility that they may sign him.

Klis notes that signing Romo would send a clear message that they don’t trust Trevor Siemian and don’t think Paxton Lynch is ready for the full-time job.

Romo reportedly expects to be released. It sounds like, if that does happen, there will at least be some dialogue with the Broncos.