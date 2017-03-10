Report: Broncos will not trade for Tony Romo ‘under any circumstance’

The Dallas Cowboys continue to hold out hope that a team will offer them trade compensation for Tony Romo, but the two most likely suitors for the veteran quarterback apparently have no interest in going down that road.

In an appearance on 104.3 The Fan’s “Schlereth and Evans” show Friday morning, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver said there is no situation in which the Broncos would acquire Romo in a trade.

Just now on the show: "The #Broncos will not under any circumstance, trade for Tony Romo" – @MikeKlis pic.twitter.com/yFAVMfecjd — Schlereth & Evans (@StinkAndEvans) March 10, 2017

After reports earlier in the week claimed the Cowboys were planning to release Romo at the start of free agency on Thursday, the team has chosen to hold onto him to explore the possibility of getting something in return. The Broncos and Houston Texans seem like the most likely destinations for Romo, and the Texans reportedly have no interest in trading for the 36-year-old, either.

Even though the Texans pulled off the most surprising trade of the offseason on Thursday, that doesn’t mean they are going to get desperate in trying to land Romo. From the way things look, the Cowboys are trying to drum up trade interest and are not having success.