Broncos reportedly won’t get into ‘significant bidding war’ for Tony Romo

The Denver Broncos may be more interested in Tony Romo now than they were when the Dallas Cowboys were looking to trade him, but that doesn’t mean they are going to get desperate in trying to sign the veteran quarterback.

With several reports indicating that the Cowboys have informed Romo they will release him on Thursday, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington notes that the Broncos have no intention of trying to outbid another team for the 36-year-old.

From my talks, I don’t anticipate Broncos will engage in significant bidding war. Even so, Denver better positioned to pay Romo in 2017. https://t.co/bvVlXg8OtC — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 8, 2017

The belief is that the Broncos would want Romo on their terms, meaning a contract similar to the one Peyton Manning signed to protect the team in case of injury. Given Romo’s history with back injuries, Denver will likely want him to sign more of a “pay-as-you-play” deal.

Romo reportedly wants to sign with a contender, and it seems like he has narrowed his focus down to the Broncos and Houston Texans. The Texans still owe Brock Osweiler a ton of money, so they probably can’t afford to pay Romo a massive salary, either.

Wherever he ends up, this tidbit of information makes it clear that there are certain teams with which Romo cannot sign. He may be destined for the AFC one way or the other.