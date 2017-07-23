Browns coach ‘will be shocked’ if Terrelle Pryor does not make Pro Bowl

The Cleveland Browns lost Terrelle Pryor to Washington over the offseason, and one of their coaches still really believes in the converted wide receiver.

Al Saunders, who is the wide receivers coach in Cleveland, thinks Pryor will make the Pro Bowl this year.

“I will be shocked if he isn’t in the Pro Bowl. He’s going to have that kind of year,” Saunders said of Pryor, via ESPN.

Pryor was drafted into the league as a quarterback and made the switch to receiver prior to the 2015 season. The Browns’ gamble on him paid off as Pryor caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns last year. He cashed in over the offseason with a one-year, $6 million contract.

Pryor spent time training with Randy Moss over the offseason. Combining his talent and efforts to improve with playing along with a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, and it’s easy to see why Saunders is expecting yet another big season for Pryor.