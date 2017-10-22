pixel 1
Browns bench DeShone Kizer again, bring in Cody Kessler

October 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

DeShone Kizer

For the second time in three weeks, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has been benched.

After throwing back-to-back interceptions on consecutive drives, the Browns benched Kizer early in the third quarter of their game against the Tennessee Titans, replacing him with Cody Kessler.

Kizer had been 12-of-20 for 114 yards, but his two interceptions were a deciding factor, especially as the Browns had only managed three points during Kizer’s time on the field.

Coach Hue Jackson continues to talk up Kizer, but now he’s benched the rookie twice this season. It’s hard to see where the Browns go from here.

