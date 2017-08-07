Browns name Brock Osweiler starter for first preseason game

The Cleveland Browns have yet to decide who their starting quarterback will be when the regular season begins, but it sounds like Brock Osweiler will be getting the first chance to seize the job.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson has announced that Osweiler will start in Cleveland’s first preseason game Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints.

“Brock hasn’t really gotten any first team reps and this will give him that chance. We look forward to seeing what he can do with this opportunity throughout the week and against the Saints,” Jackson said in a press release. “Cody (Kessler) will be the second quarterback to take the field followed by DeShone (Kizer) and then Kevin (Hogan). I’m pleased with the way our quarterbacks have competed and improved throughout the offseason and training camp. We are going to see a lot more of all of them this preseason and everyone in that room still has the chance to earn more opportunities and the right to lead our team as the starter when the regular season begins on September 10th.”

Kizer has been coming along nicely in his first NFL offseason, and there were rumblings that he was expected to get the start in the preseason opener. However, at least one Browns coach indicated a few weeks ago that Kizer is not ready to be an NFL starter yet, and the Browns don’t want to rush him along.

You could easily argue that Osweiler has the most at stake over the next month, especially with a report we heard about his future in Cleveland.