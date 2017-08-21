Report: Browns veterans feel Brock Osweiler has earned starting job

Brock Osweiler may be going from embarrassing castoff in Houston to Week 1 starter in Cleveland.

The Browns have three quarterbacks competing for their starting job — Osweiler, second-round pick DeShone Kizer, and second-year QB Cody Kessler. Kizer looked good in his first preseason game, but that was against second-rate players. The Browns are also aiming to develop him slowly. They probably want to have someone else start the season as their QB, and that could end up being Osweiler.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Browns veterans feel Osweiler should be the team’s starter.

A solid night could lock up the #Browns job for Brock Osweiler. Hue Jackson solicited opinions of vets: Majority believed Brock is the guy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2017

At one point, the #Browns thought they would cut Brock Osweiler.

Now? He's a sound game away from being their starter for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2017

As long as Osweiler doesn’t do poorly in Monday night’s preseason game against the Giants, he could be the starter.

This shouldn’t be too surprising as most signs have pointed to Osweiler starting. He was named the team’s preseason Week 2 starter, plus he got a huge vote of confidence from Joe Thomas last week.