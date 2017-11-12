pixel 1
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Browns ripped for horrible clock management to end first half (Video)

November 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Cleveland Browns continue to find new and hilarious ways to fail.

The Browns elected to run a quarterback sneak with DeShone Kizer with 15 seconds remaining in the first half and the team down a touchdown to the Detroit Lions. Kizer’s sneak failed, and the Browns found that they had a big problem when it did — namely, they were out of timeouts, and nobody seemed to know what to do as time ticked down.

Did the Browns have a second play not loaded up? Did they not know to spike it? Who knows, really, but the bottom line is Cleveland managed to come away from the situation with zero points.

Naturally, the internet pointed and laughed.

Hue Jackson’s job is said to be safe. You have to wonder how long that lasts with moments like that happening.

