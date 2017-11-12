Browns ripped for horrible clock management to end first half (Video)

The Cleveland Browns continue to find new and hilarious ways to fail.

The Browns elected to run a quarterback sneak with DeShone Kizer with 15 seconds remaining in the first half and the team down a touchdown to the Detroit Lions. Kizer’s sneak failed, and the Browns found that they had a big problem when it did — namely, they were out of timeouts, and nobody seemed to know what to do as time ticked down.

So, to review. The Browns ran a QB sneak from outside the 2 with 15 seconds left and no timeouts. LOLBROWNS pic.twitter.com/98PSYEl1bk — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 12, 2017

Did the Browns have a second play not loaded up? Did they not know to spike it? Who knows, really, but the bottom line is Cleveland managed to come away from the situation with zero points.

Naturally, the internet pointed and laughed.

Wow. Dumbest 30 seconds of clock management I've ever seen by Hue Jackson there at the end of the half. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) November 12, 2017

So Browns. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 12, 2017

Browns usually don't get blown out. But that always do something stupid that greases the skids toward defeat. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 12, 2017

The Browns play calling probably needs to update its iOS. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 12, 2017

The @Browns mismanagement of the clock at the end of the 1st half is inexcusable. You have to come away with at least 3 points at the end of that drive. Poor situational awareness.. — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) November 12, 2017

If Hue Jackson actually called that QB sneak before halftime, and it wasn't just some screw up by Kizer, then he needs to be fired, like, tonight. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 12, 2017

Hue Jackson’s job is said to be safe. You have to wonder how long that lasts with moments like that happening.