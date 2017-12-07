Browns fire executive vice president Sashi Brown

The Cleveland Browns are inching dangerously close to a 0-16 season, so it should come as no surprise that jobs are on the line — starting with the team’s front office.

On Thursday, the Browns reportedly fired executive vice president Sashi Brown.

Browns fired executive VP Sashi Brown, the man who headed Cleveland’s personnel department the past two years, league sources told @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2017

Brown has been in charge of Cleveland’s personnel department for the past two seasons, and the Browns have won just one game during that span. There have been many reports indicating Hue Jackson and the team’s coaching staff were not seeing eye-to-eye with the personnel people, so it’s possible owner Jimmy Haslam is choosing Jackson over Brown.

It’s also possible that Jackson could be the next to lose his job, but time will tell. The Browns have a home date with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday before finishing off the season with games against the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. Things could get even uglier down the stretch.