Browns GM John Dorsey rips team’s previous personnel regime

Some would say John Dorsey has an impossible task ahead of him in trying to turn things around for the Cleveland Browns, but the general manager is already talking a big game.

In an interview with the “Really Big Show” on WKNR 850 Thursday, Dorsey was highly critical of former Browns executive vice president Sashi Brown and his analytics-driven front office staff.

“You know what? You’ve got to get a guy like that (Hue Jackson) players,” Dorsey said, as transcribed by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “And you know what? I’ll come straight out with it. The guys who were here before, that system, they didn’t get real players.”

The Browns wen’t 1-27 during Brown’s time running the football operations department, and Dorsey essentially said that had nothing to do with bad luck.

“As Bill Parcells would always say, ‘you are your record’ and you know what? There it is, so that’s the truth-teller in this thing,” Dorsey said. “And I’m going to do my darnedest to get Hue (Jackson) players. And that’s all I can ask for, and that’s all I’m going to do. I like the man.”

In a sense, Dorsey has earned the right to be able to speak confidently. His abrupt firing by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year came as somewhat of a shock, as Dorsey was considered one of the better talent evaluators in the league. The Chiefs were 43-21 and made the playoffs three times during his time overseeing the roster.

Dorsey has made it a point to publicly support Jackson, whom the Browns say they are bringing back in 2018. Given some of the reports we heard about Jackson’s relationship with the previous regime, you can understand why Dorsey is adamant about changing the narrative.