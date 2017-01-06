Report: Browns likely to hire Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly making a change at defensive coordinator, and they’re seeking big names to take over the job.

Alex Marvez of the Sporting News and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Friday that the Browns will be parting ways with defensive coordinator Ray Horton and have reached out to the likes of Gregg Williams and Wade Phillips to take over.

#Browns have not have fired Ray Horton yet. It's been discussed for a few days. Could happen soon. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 6, 2017

Source tells @sn_nfl that @Browns making change at defensive coordinator. Offered job to Gregg Williams; Wade Phillips also contacted — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

Further reports indicate that Williams, currently the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, is the clear favorite.

Source tells @sn_nfl that @RamsNFL Gregg Williams has until Monday to decide whether he wants to accept @Browns DC job. Tick. Tick. Tick. — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

Would be very surprised if Gregg Williams is not the next defensive coordinator of the Browns — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 6, 2017

This may be an indication of owner Jimmy Haslam’s power. Previous reports indicated that Horton had coach Hue Jackson’s backing. If he’s out, it may be because it was forced on Jackson.