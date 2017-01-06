Ad Unit
Report: Browns likely to hire Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator

January 6, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly making a change at defensive coordinator, and they’re seeking big names to take over the job.

Alex Marvez of the Sporting News and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Friday that the Browns will be parting ways with defensive coordinator Ray Horton and have reached out to the likes of Gregg Williams and Wade Phillips to take over.

Further reports indicate that Williams, currently the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, is the clear favorite.

This may be an indication of owner Jimmy Haslam’s power. Previous reports indicated that Horton had coach Hue Jackson’s backing. If he’s out, it may be because it was forced on Jackson.


