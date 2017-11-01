Browns reportedly made ‘half-hearted attempt’ to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

The Cleveland Browns had plenty of draft picks to offer if they wanted to make a play for Jimmy Garoppolo before the trade deadline on Tuesday, but Garoppolo ended up being sent to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick. That has left many fans pondering a very reasonable question.

Did the Browns even try?

A source told Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that the Browns made a “half-hearted attempt” to work out a trade with the New England Patriots during the NFL Draft. While there were reports that they were willing to give up at least one first-round pick, Cabot was told that was not the case. NFL Network previously reported that the Browns only offered a second-round pick.

Fast forward to this week, when the Browns could have offered the Patriots any one or multiple of their two first-round picks and three second-round picks that they have in 2018. There has been no indication that they made an effort to land Garoppolo before the deadline, and Hue Jackson and his staff are said to be furious about it.

To make matters worse, the Browns were reportedly willing to trade more for A.J. McCarron on Tuesday than the 49ers gave up for Garoppolo. However, they somehow managed to botch the deal and it never went through.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any uglier in Cleveland, it appears a boiling point has been reached.