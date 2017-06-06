Report: Browns showing interest in Jeremy Maclin

Could Jeremy Maclin be taking his talents to the NFC North?

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports on Tuesday that the Cleveland Browns inquired about the former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The 29-year-old Maclin, who logged 44 receptions for 536 yards and two touchdowns last season, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last week in a move that stunned many.

While other interested parties are already emerging, the Browns are thin on receiving depth with the newly-signed Kenny Britt probably their only semi-reliable option. Fellow wideout Corey Coleman has also been battling injury at OTAs recently. Maclin won’t be a game-changer, but he’s fast, elusive, makes some plays, and can spread the field, so the Browns should have no trouble finding a role for him if they so desire.