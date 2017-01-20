Ad Unit
Friday, January 20, 2017

Browns in talks with RB Isaiah Crowell on deal

January 20, 2017
by Larry Brown

Isaiah Crowell Browns

Isaiah Crowell was one of a few bright spots on the Cleveland Browns’ offense this season, so it’s no surprise that the team is considering locking up the running back long term.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns and Crowell were in talks on a deal this season, but they’re at a stalemate. He believes that the sides will meet next week to discuss it further.

Crowell, who went undrafted out of Alabama State after initially committing to Georgia, rushed for 952 yards and 7 touchdowns while posting 319 receiving yards this season. His 4.8 yards per carry average was impressive for an offense that otherwise struggled.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus