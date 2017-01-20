Browns in talks with RB Isaiah Crowell on deal

Isaiah Crowell was one of a few bright spots on the Cleveland Browns’ offense this season, so it’s no surprise that the team is considering locking up the running back long term.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns and Crowell were in talks on a deal this season, but they’re at a stalemate. He believes that the sides will meet next week to discuss it further.

#Browns were in heavy talks on a deal for Isaiah Crowell this season, source said, but a stalemate now. Can a meeting next week solve it? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2017

Crowell, who went undrafted out of Alabama State after initially committing to Georgia, rushed for 952 yards and 7 touchdowns while posting 319 receiving yards this season. His 4.8 yards per carry average was impressive for an offense that otherwise struggled.