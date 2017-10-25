Browns name DeShone Kizer starting QB for Week 8

Hue Jackson has benched DeShone Kizer on more than one occasion this season, but the Cleveland Browns head coach is going right back to his rookie quarterback in Week 8.

On Wednesday, Jackson announced that Kizer will start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Hue Jackson names DeShone Kizer starting QB for Week 8 pic.twitter.com/YsRc5IkDaP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 25, 2017

Kizer was benched last weekend after he threw interceptions on consecutive drives in a loss to the Tennessee Titans. That marked the second time in three weeks that the former Notre Dame star was given the hook.

Jackson was later critical of Kizer after he learned that the QB was out partying in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, but the coach obviously believes Kizer still gives the Browns a better chance to win than Kevin Hogan or Cody Kessler.