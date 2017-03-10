Report: Browns have no shot of acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo

All signs point to Jimmy Garoppolo remaining with the New England Patriots going forward.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus on Friday, and he said that there was nothing the Cleveland Browns could do to acquire Garoppolo from New England.

.@AdamSchefter tells us @Browns are not getting Jimmy G no matter what they offer. @971CandR — Anthony Rothman (@AnthonyRothman) March 10, 2017

I specifically asked @AdamSchefter if it's because Pats love Jimmy G so much or Browns wouldn't offer enough. He says it's not about Browns. — Anthony Rothman (@AnthonyRothman) March 10, 2017

This is in line with what Schefter reporter earlier – that the Patriots wouldn’t part with Garoppolo even for a ridiculously high price. If the Browns really want a quarterback, it appears that they’ll have to look elsewhere.