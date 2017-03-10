Ad Unit
Friday, March 10, 2017

Report: Browns have no shot of acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo

March 10, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jimmy Garoppolo

All signs point to Jimmy Garoppolo remaining with the New England Patriots going forward.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus on Friday, and he said that there was nothing the Cleveland Browns could do to acquire Garoppolo from New England.

This is in line with what Schefter reporter earlier – that the Patriots wouldn’t part with Garoppolo even for a ridiculously high price. If the Browns really want a quarterback, it appears that they’ll have to look elsewhere.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus