Report: Browns not interested in Colin Kaepernick

The Cleveland Browns were interested in Colin Kaepernick last offseason, but now that the quarterback will be hitting the open market, they reportedly won’t be looking into him again.

The Browns have no plans to pursue Kaepernick, a source told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. They have lost faith in Robert Griffin III’s durability and are still expected to pursue a veteran quarterback, but Kaepernick is simply not on their radar. Instead, the team looks set to pursue New England’s Jimmy Garoppolo.

It’s not clear if this decision is being driven by the front office or by coach Hue Jackson. Jackson had significant interest in Kaepernick last season when it appeared the San Francisco 49ers were going to trade the quarterback.

At one point, the Browns were said to be willing to give up a decent draft pick for Kaepernick. This year, though, they are headed in a different direction.