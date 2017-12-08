Browns owner says he did not offer job to Peyton Manning

Cleveland Browns fans may have been fantasizing about Peyton Manning swooping in to rescue their tormented franchise with the team making front office changes this week, but that was apparently nowhere close to happening.

While introducing new general manager John Dorsey on Friday, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam addressed the reports claiming he wanted Manning to join Cleveland’s football operations department. At first, Haslam played along.

“If I say we had dinner Monday night would it cause a ripple?,” he asked the media, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Haslam then responded to the question more seriously, noting that he speaks with manning “all the time” and that he is unsure of what the two-time Super Bowl champion plans to do with his post-playing career.

Jimmy Haslam said he didn't offer Peyton Manning a job. Said he frequently talks with Manning and Manning is unsure about what he wants to do next, and when. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) December 8, 2017

Haslam never denied the reports about him having interest in Manning for a front office role. Even if Manning does want to go the John Elway route, trying to fix the problems the Browns have would be an incredibly difficult first task. Manning would likely have no shortage of suitors, so Cleveland could be low on his list.