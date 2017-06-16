Browns QB coach: DeShone Kizer a ‘long way’ from being starter

DeShone Kizer has created a lot of buzz in offseason workouts with the Cleveland Browns, but it sounds like the former Notre Dame star has little chance of starting in Week 1.

About a month ago, Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Kizer will need a lot of time to learn the team’s “sophisticated” offense. Cleveland quarterbacks coach David Lee echoed those sentiments after practice on Thursday.

“He’s 6-4 3/4, he’s got a 10-inch hand, he’s smart, he can run, he can move. He’s got a great future,” Lee said, via ESPN’s Tony Grossi. “He’s just a long way from being ready. He’s not ready, but he’s climbing on it and he’s making progress.”

Kizer recently admitted that he played in the shotgun too much at Notre Dame and is starting to feel more comfortable under center. From everything Lee said, the 21-year-old needs to work on the mental aspect of the game.

“He’s got an extremely strong arm and if we can get his fundamentals and his lower body good, you don’t touch his release,” Lee said. “He’s got the most beautiful release and whip in his arm, and he’s got to learn the offense. His head’s swimming but when he gets it, and he gets the lower body, he’s got a chance to be special.

“It’s big-play ability. That’s what that dude’s going to give this football team if he ever becomes the starter one day.”

If Kizer isn’t going to start in Week 1, who is? You probably wouldn’t believe us if we told you who the most likely candidate is at this point.

The Browns used a second-round pick on Kizer, so they obviously want him to start at some point. But with the disasters they’ve had over the years like Johnny Manziel, Brandon Weeden and Brady Quinn, they have every reason to be patient this time around.