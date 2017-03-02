Browns reportedly looking at Mitch Trubisky with No. 1 overall pick

The closer we get to the NFL Draft, the more it sounds like former North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky is the consensus best quarterback available. The bigger question is how high teams are willing to take him.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are “strongly considering” using the top overall pick on Trubisky. The team is reportedly looking at a handful of players for the No. 1 pick, and Trubisky is among them. They are also considering Clemson’s Deshaun Watson as well as star defensive linemen Myles Garrett and Jonathan Allen.

Trubisky only started 13 games at North Carolina, but NFL teams love his build and potential. He measured at just over 6-foot-2 at the NFL Combine on Thursday despite a report predicting he would measure much smaller. Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he likes that kind of height in a quarterback.

“6-2 (is the threshold) because I think a guy has to be about 6-2 to play in this league,” Jackson told reporters. “The special guys, I don’t want to take anything away from any of the other quarterbacks — there have been guys who have played in this league who are not 6-2 — but the majority of the guys who have played are 6-2 or a little bit better and that’s just what I like in a quarterback.”

The Browns have not committed to Robert Griffin III for 2017, and Jackson said Thursday that the team plans to aggressively pursue quarterbacks. Cleveland also has the No. 12 pick in the draft, but Trubisky won’t last that long if he ends up being the top quarterback taken.

The hottest rumors involving the Browns have centered on a certain coveted backup quarterback, and it’s possible Cleveland could still swing a deal. But whatever they end up doing, it’s clear Jackson is not blown away by any signal-caller on his current roster.