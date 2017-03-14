Browns reportedly not interested in Geno Smith

The Cleveland Browns may or may not have interest in free agent quarterback Geno Smith, depending who you ask.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Browns are keeping tabs on Smith, who also recently visited with the New York Giants. However, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer said Tuesday that she is not getting the impression Smith is a wanted man with the team she covers.

It would not be a surprise if Smith’s agents are the ones spreading the information about teams being interested in the former West Virginia star. Smith’s four seasons with the New York Jets were a disaster, and he is also coming off a torn ACL that he suffered during the 2016 season.

If you want to know more about Smith’s reputation among those who covered him for four years, just read the way a Jets reporter eviscerated him earlier in the week. Even if Smith does find a team to sign him, it is highly unlikely he will be given an opportunity to start.