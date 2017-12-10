Report: Browns rushed to hire GM John Dorsey before Giants could talk to him

It would appear the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns aren’t only competing for the right to pick first overall in next year’s draft, as the two teams also had interest in the same person when making a significant front office change this month.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Browns rushed to hire general manager John Dorsey before the Giants had a chance to interview him. The Browns knew Dorsey was scheduled to fly to New York for an interview on Tuesday, and Schefter’s sources say that was a motivating factor in their decision to fire former executive vice president Sashi Brown and hire Dorsey later that day.

With Dorsey now spoken for, the Giants are expected to turn their attention toward former Carolina Panthers GM Dave Gettleman.

Dorsey was considered one of the better talent evaluators in football when he was in charge of personnel for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-2016. The Chiefs went 43-21 after he took over the front office and reached the playoffs three times. It’s no wonder he felt the way he did about his dismissal, but the sudden firing obviously didn’t hurt his future employment prospects.