Report: Browns seeking third-round pick for Brock Osweiler

Brock Osweiler will not be a Cleveland Brown for long, though the team is still trying to get something for him.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns want a third-round draft pick in exchange for Osweiler, and are willing to throw in a fifth rounder of their own to sweeten the pot. They’re also said to be willing to eat up to half of Osweiler’s $16 million deal.

League executives think such a deal is unlikely, reasoning that if a team were willing to give up a third-round pick to get Osweiler and pay him $8 million, the Houston Texans would have made that deal in the first place. It is seen as much more likely that the Browns will simply release Osweiler after failing to find a trade partner.

The one sure thing is that Osweiler will not be a Brown when the season begins, as the team will either deal him or release him.

Cleveland has apparently received trade calls for Osweiler, but the price tag may simply be higher than other teams are willing to pay. An outright release seems to be the likely resolution.