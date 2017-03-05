Report: Browns have ‘significant interest’ in Tyrod Taylor

The Cleveland Browns are seeking a quarterback, and they would reportedly be very interested if Tyrod Taylor hits the open market.

According to CBS Sports’s Jason La Canfora, the Browns will have “significant interest” in Taylor if the Buffalo Bills part ways with the quarterback. In fact, many league insiders expect Taylor to land with the Browns. He has ties to members of their coaching staff and presents the team with a young option who still has room to grow.

An added perk of landing Taylor would be that Cleveland can use their two first-round picks on the best player available to try to start improving the rest of their roster without prioritizing a quarterback from a draft class of questionable quality.

Last we heard, the Bills were reportedly leaning toward cutting Taylor. It sounds like that would be music to Cleveland’s ears, and it seems like an ideal fit for the team.