Browns still trying to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

The Cleveland Browns are still trying hard to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo and now have more draft picks to deal away.

Cleveland acquired Brock Osweiler, a 2018 second-round pick, and a 2017 6th-round pick from the Houston Texans for a 2017 4th-round pick.

The Browns have the Nos. 1 and 12 picks this year, two second-round picks this year, and three second-round picks next year, in addition to their first-round pick in 2018.

The Browns have been aiming to acquire Garoppolo, but the New England Patriots’ asking price has been very high. The Pats reportedly are seeking the No. 1 overall pick, while the Browns may be willing to trade the No. 12 pick, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Cleveland reportedly wants edge rusher Myles Garrett at No. 1 overall.

The Browns clearly do not view Osweiler as a quarterback of the future for them, but could put the second-round pick they acquired for him to good use if they include it in a package for Garoppolo.

The Pats’ second-round pick in 2014, Jimmy G. passed for 502 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions last season while going 2-0 as the team’s starter.